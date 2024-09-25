Photo: Sania Mirza’s ‘plus 1 forever’ is from Bollywood!

Mumbai: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is known for her close friendships with several Bollywood celebrities, and her bond with renowned filmmaker Farah Khan has always been a special one. Over the years, the two have been each other’s support through thick and thin, often seen together at events and social gatherings.

Currently in India, Sania attended the ‘Spectacular Saudi’ event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The tennis icon, who turned heads with her elegant floral print pantsuit, looked every bit the boss lady as she interacted with her Bollywood friends. Several pictures and videos from the event have since gone viral. One particular photo that caught everyone’s attention was of Sania with her long-time friend Farah Khan.

Farah shared the candid moment on social media, captioning it with, “Each other’s plus 1’s forever.” Sania Mirza re-shared the photo on her Instagram and wrote, “Always.”

The duo’s friendship has been widely loved by fans, and their latest public appearance together only serves as another reminder of their enduring connection.

Sania Mirza has been in the spotlight for quite sometime now for her personal life. She parted ways with her former husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik who is now married to Lollywood actress Sana Javed. Sania and Shoaib are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Izhaan stays with his mother in Dubai.