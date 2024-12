New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Friday paid rich tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives in foiling a terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001.

The Lok Sabha members stood in silence for a brief while as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack to mark its 23rd anniversary, at the Parliament in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and others observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack to mark its 23rd anniversary, at the Parliament in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pays tribute to the martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack, to mark its 23rd anniversary, at the Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)