Photos: 1st glimpse of Abu Dhabi airport’s ‘Terminal A’

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has revealed a glimpse of Abu Dhabi International Airport’s ‘Terminal A’ which is scheduled to begin operations in early November this year.

With a built-up area of 742,000 square meters, Terminal A is not only one of the largest airport terminals in the world, but it also boasts expansive, stunning architecture that combines heritage and modernity.

Photos: Angel Tesorero/KT

The design of the building, which is based on the idea of a “pearl in the desert” and is shaped like undulating sand dunes, is the most notable aspect of the international gateway. The exterior of Terminal A has a long, flowing, shell-like roof, while the interior is dominated by natural light and greenery, giving it a great sense of openness and space.

The photos revealed symmetrical high ceilings add to the terminal’s expansive and airy appearance, while the discreet placement of the columns and supporting arches facilitates easy pedestrian movement.

Trial phase

The live trial of airport processes, including check-in and baggage, security screening, boarding gates, immigration, and customs, is now being conducted by about 6,000 volunteers.

Latest technologies

In addition to having a highly stunning design, ‘Terminal A’ is equipped with the most recent technologies for managing airports, such as integrated biometric systems that will give travellers a seamless journey from pre-travel to boarding gates. Modern luggage handling systems, streamlined security checks, and self-service kiosks are available.

Further, the terminal will feature top-notch amenities like opulent lounges, relaxation zones, and spa facilities where passengers can rest before or after their flights.

There will also be retail, food, and beverage shops catering to various tastes and preferences.

Etihad Airways, Wizz Air, and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi reportedly will be moving to Terminal A.

The photos of the soon-to-be-opened Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal were clicked by UAE media during the welcome of the UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.