Dubai: Global Village launches VIP pack, discounts, deals & more

Abu Dhabi: The popular family-friendly destination Global Village Dubai,on Monday, September 18, announced that the pre-booking for Season 28 VIP packs will commence on Saturday, September 23 at 10 am.

There will be three VIP packs available – Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver. All packs will include VIP entry tickets, VIP parking and VIP wonder passes that can be used across several attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not Museum and the Carnival.

Public sale will take effect on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Pre-booking will give guests the chance to purchase the packs 24 hours before the general sale.

One VIP pack buyer will stand a chance to win a grand prize when they purchase this season’s package – a cheque worth Dirhams 28,000 (Rs 6,34,556) meant to commemorate Season 28.

All packs will also include ‘seeds of change’ to encourage sustainability which guests are encouraged to plant around the country.

Global Village VIP Packs

Diamond VIP pack – Dirhams 7,000 (Rs 1,58,639)

Platinum VIP pack – Dirhams 2,950 (Rs 66,855)

Gold VIP pack – Dirhams 2,250 (Rs 50,991)

Silver VIP pack – Dirhams 1,750 (Rs 39,657)

To make the purchase, guests will need to have a valid Emirates ID and be at least 18 years old.

Global Village reopens its gates on Wednesday, October 18, and guests can expect further announcements about Season 28 in the coming weeks.