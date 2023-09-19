Dubai: Global Village launches VIP pack, discounts, deals & more

Three VIP packs will be available ranging from Rs 39K to Rs 1.5L.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th September 2023 6:05 pm IST
Dubai: Global Village launches VIP pack, discounts, deals & more
Global Village Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The popular family-friendly destination Global Village Dubai,on Monday, September 18, announced that the pre-booking for Season 28 VIP packs will commence on Saturday, September 23 at 10 am.

There will be three VIP packs available – Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver. All packs will include VIP entry tickets, VIP parking and VIP wonder passes that can be used across several attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not Museum and the Carnival.

Also Read
Watch: Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks light up for UAE astronaut’s homecoming

Public sale will take effect on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Pre-booking will give guests the chance to purchase the packs 24 hours before the general sale.

MS Education Academy

One VIP pack buyer will stand a chance to win a grand prize when they purchase this season’s package – a cheque worth Dirhams 28,000 (Rs 6,34,556) meant to commemorate Season 28.

All packs will also include ‘seeds of change’ to encourage sustainability which guests are encouraged to plant around the country.

Also Read
Dubai’s Emirates airline announces 3 additional flights to Saudi Arabia

Global Village VIP Packs

  • Diamond VIP pack – Dirhams 7,000 (Rs 1,58,639)
  • Platinum VIP pack – Dirhams 2,950 (Rs 66,855)
  • Gold VIP pack – Dirhams 2,250 (Rs 50,991)
  • Silver VIP pack – Dirhams 1,750 (Rs 39,657)

To make the purchase, guests will need to have a valid Emirates ID and be at least 18 years old.

Global Village reopens its gates on Wednesday, October 18, and guests can expect further announcements about Season 28 in the coming weeks.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th September 2023 6:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button