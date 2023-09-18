Watch: Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks light up for UAE astronaut’s homecoming

Abu Dhabi: The iconic landmarks in Abu Dhabi lit up with messages and photos welcoming United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to his home country.

Al Neyadi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 18, after spending six months in space and two weeks in the United States (US), to recover and adapt to Earth’s gravity.

Taking to X on Sunday, Abu Dhabi Media Office shared a video showing Mubadala Tower, the Adnoc building ,Khalifa University’s campus entrance and Marina Mall’s observation tower signalling the UAE astronaut’s ‘homecoming’.

Watch the video

#أبوظبي تضيء أبرز معالمها الأيقونية احتفالاً بعودة رائد الفضاء الإماراتي سلطان النيادي إلى أرض الوطن.#عودة_سلطان_للوطن pic.twitter.com/70LRjefZdA — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) September 17, 2023

In a heartfelt post on Monday morning, he stated that he placed his trust in God as he gears up to return to his motherland.

In pictures, Al Neyadi can be seen with MBRSC officials boarding the aircraft bound for the UAE.

نستودعكم الله

إلى الإمارات الحبيبة ✈️🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/t1KlVA1qq0 — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) September 18, 2023

The 42-year-old Al Neyadi, who took off from earth on March 3, spent 186 days in space to complete the first long-duration human spaceflight mission undertaken by an Arab aboard the ISS.

He made history for the second time when he became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk, an extravehicular activity (EVA), in the vacuum of outer space outside the ISS on April 28.

Al Neyadi and his crewmates on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 returned to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Dragon’s Endeavor spacecraft, landing at 8:17 am Gulf time on Monday, September 4, off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.