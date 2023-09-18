Watch: Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks light up for UAE astronaut’s homecoming

Al Neyadi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 18, after spending six months in space and two weeks in the United States (US), to recover and adapt to Earth's gravity.

Photo: Screengrab/X

Abu Dhabi: The iconic landmarks in Abu Dhabi lit up with messages and photos welcoming United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to his home country.

Al Neyadi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 18, after spending six months in space and two weeks in the United States (US), to recover and adapt to Earth’s gravity.

Taking to X on Sunday, Abu Dhabi Media Office shared a video showing Mubadala Tower, the Adnoc building ,Khalifa University’s campus entrance and Marina Mall’s observation tower signalling the UAE astronaut’s ‘homecoming’.

Watch the video

In a heartfelt post on Monday morning, he stated that he placed his trust in God as he gears up to return to his motherland.

In pictures, Al Neyadi can be seen with MBRSC officials boarding the aircraft bound for the UAE.

The 42-year-old Al Neyadi, who took off from earth on March 3, spent 186 days in space to complete the first long-duration human spaceflight mission undertaken by an Arab aboard the ISS.

He made history for the second time when he became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk, an extravehicular activity (EVA), in the vacuum of outer space outside the ISS on April 28.

Al Neyadi and his crewmates on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 returned to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Dragon’s Endeavor spacecraft, landing at 8:17 am Gulf time on Monday, September 4, off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.

