Photos: 4 killed in fire in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 14th March 2024 3:41 pm IST
New Delhi: Rescue team members at a residential building where a fire broke out that killed 4 people, including 2 children, in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Rescue team members at a residential building where a fire broke out that killed 4 people, including 2 children, in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Rescued people after a fire broke out at a residential building that killed 4 people, including 2 children, in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 14th March 2024 3:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button