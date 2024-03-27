Photos: AAP MLAs protest outside Delhi Assembly

Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 27th March 2024 4:14 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj with AAP MLAs protest at the Delhi Legislative Assembly against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_27_2024_000036B)
New Delhi: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj with AAP MLAs protest outside the Delhi Legislative Assembly against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_27_2024_000037B)
New Delhi: AAP MLAs protest near the Gandhi statue at the Delhi Legislative Assembly against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_27_2024_000040B)

