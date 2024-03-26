Photos: AAP protest in Delhi

New Delhi: Security personnel deployed outside Patel Chowk metro station in view of AAP's PM residence 'gherao' protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI03_26_2024_000066B) New Delhi: Security personnel detain AAP leader Somnath Bharti during the party's protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_26_2024_000060B) New Delhi: Security personnel detain AAP workers during their protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_26_2024_000056B) New Delhi: Security personnel detain AAP workers during their protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_26_2024_000055B) New Delhi: AAP leader Somnath Bharti with party workers detained during their protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_26_2024_000053B) New Delhi: AAP workers during their protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI03_26_2024_000039B) New Delhi: Security personnel detain AAP workers during their protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_26_2024_000036B) New Delhi: AAP workers being detained during their protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_26_2024_000035B) New Delhi: Security personnel detain AAP workers during their protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI03_26_2024_000031B) New Delhi: Security personnel detain AAP workers during their protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI03_26_2024_000028B) New Delhi: Security personnel detain AAP workers during their protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI03_26_2024_000025B)