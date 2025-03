Mumbai: Air New Zealand and Air India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the objective of boosting air connectivity between India and New Zealand.

The MoU was signed at an event in Mumbai in the presence of the Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon and other dignitaries.

Mumbai: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran and Air India CEO Campbell Wilson during a reception organised by New Zealand tourism, in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)