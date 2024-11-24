Photos: All-Party Meet at the Parliament House

Congress demanded a discussion on bribery charges against the Adani Group.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th November 2024 2:23 pm IST
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugran during the all-party meeting ahead of Winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The customary all-party meet convened by the government ahead of the Winter session of Parliament on Sunday saw the Congress demanding a discussion on bribery charges against the Adani Group.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel arrive for the all-party meeting ahead of Winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari addresses the media amid an all-party meeting ahead of Winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)

