Photos: All-Party Meet at the Parliament House

New Delhi: The customary all-party meet convened by the government ahead of the Winter session of Parliament on Sunday saw the Congress demanding a discussion on bribery charges against the Adani Group.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel arrive for the all-party meeting ahead of Winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)