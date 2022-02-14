Photos: Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Beijing: Erin Jackson of the United States hoists an American flag after winning the gold medal in the speedskating women's 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing.AP\/PTI Photo Beijing: A worker clears snow from the course after the second run of the men's giant slalom was delayed due to a heavy snowfall at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.AP\/PTI Photo Beijing: Impressions of persons are seen in the snow at the roof of sliding center during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. AP\/PTI Beijing: Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. AP\/PTI Beijing: Kellie Delka, of Puerto Rico, slides during the women's skeleton run 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. AP\/PTI Beijing : Hannah Neise, of Germany, celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's skeleton at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. AP\/PTI