Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 14th February 2022 11:03 am IST
Photos: Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Beijing: Gold medalist Gao Tingyu of China celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men's 500-meter speedskating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. AP/PTI
Beijing: Erin Jackson of the United States hoists an American flag after winning the gold medal in the speedskating women’s 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing.AP/PTI Photo
Beijing: A worker clears snow from the course after the second run of the men’s giant slalom was delayed due to a heavy snowfall at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.AP/PTI Photo
Beijing: Impressions of persons are seen in the snow at the roof of sliding center during the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. AP/PTI
Beijing: Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. AP/PTI
Beijing: Kellie Delka, of Puerto Rico, slides during the women’s skeleton run 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. AP/PTI
Beijing : Hannah Neise, of Germany, celebrates winning the gold medal in the women’s skeleton at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. AP/PTI

