Photos: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Pratapgarh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 19th February 2024 4:05 pm IST
Pratapgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Pratapgarh district, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Pratapgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Pratapgarh district, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Pratapgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Pratapgarh district, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Pratapgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Pratapgarh district, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo) 0068B)
Pratapgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Pratapgarh district, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo) 0068B)
Pratapgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Pratapgarh district, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Pratapgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Pratapgarh district, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo) 0068B)
Pratapgarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Pratapgarh district, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo) 0068B)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 19th February 2024 4:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button