Photos: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 3rd February 2024 12:44 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Singh Puri and others during Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
