Photos: BJP dharna over Sandeshkhali incident in Kolkata

Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari speaks during a sit-in 'dharna' against the state government over the Sandeshkhali incident, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The BJP initiated a two-day dharna here on Wednesday, protesting against the "decline" in law and order in West Bengal, while alleging that Shajahan Sheikh, the absconding Trinamool Congress leader of Sandeshkhali, is being protected by the police. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: BJP MP Dilip Ghosh with others speaks during a sit-in 'dharna' against the state government over the Sandeshkhali incident, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The BJP initiated a two-day dharna here on Wednesday, protesting against the "decline" in law and order in West Bengal, while alleging that Shajahan Sheikh, the absconding Trinamool Congress leader of Sandeshkhali, is being protected by the police. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: BJP MP Dilip Ghosh with party leader Agnimitra Paul and others during a sit-in 'dharna' against the state government over the Sandeshkhali incident, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The BJP initiated a two-day dharna here on Wednesday, protesting against the "decline" in law and order in West Bengal, while alleging that Shajahan Sheikh, the absconding Trinamool Congress leader of Sandeshkhali, is being protected by the police. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)