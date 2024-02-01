Photos: Budget Session of Parliament

New Delhi: Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia and VK Singh at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI02_01_2024_000163B) **EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, and others during presentation of the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_01_2024_000148B) **EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_01_2024_000139B) New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, and other officials outside the Finance Ministry ahead of the presentation of Interim Budget 2024, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI02_01_2024_000076B) New Delhi: Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Manickam Tagore at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI02_01_2024_000187B) New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) Praful Patel at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI02_01_2024_000200B) New Delhi: BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI02_01_2024_000201B) New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav and others at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI02_01_2024_000184B) **EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during presentation of the Interim Budget 2024 in the House, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_01_2024_000176B) New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tewari at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI02_01_2024_000169B) New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_01_2024_000265B) New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_01_2024_000264B) New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP MP Hans Raj Hans at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_01_2024_000263B) New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with LJP(Paswan) MP Chirag Paswan at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_01_2024_000262B)