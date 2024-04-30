Photos: Campaign for LS polls

Etah: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Etah, Monday, April 29, 2024. (PTI Photo) Howrah: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during an election rally in support of party's candidate from Howrah constituency Prasun Banerjee for Lok Sabha elections, in Howrah, Monday, April 29, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_29_2024_000252B) **EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Puri: BJP candidate from Puri constituency Sambit Patra dances with a local during his poll campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Puri, Monday, April 29, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_29_2024_000298B) New Delhi: AAP supporters during 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se Sankalp Sabha' addressed by party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh with Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi constituency Somnath Bharti, at Patel Nagar in New Delhi, Monday, April 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_29_2024_000300B) New Delhi: AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh with party's Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi constituency Somnath Bharti being garlanded during 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se Sankalp Sabha', at Patel Nagar in New Delhi, Monday, April 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_29_2024_000301B) **EDS: CORRECTS DETAILS** Murshidabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Murshidabad, Monday, April 29, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_29_2024_RPT169B) Mumbai: Congress candidate from Mumbai North Central constituency Varsha Gaikwad addresses during an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai, Monday, April 29, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_29_2024_000346B) Solapur: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses during a public meeting in support of INDIA candidate from Solapur constituency Praniti Shinde (Congress) during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Solapur, Monday, April 29, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_29_2024_000324B) Solapur: Supporters during a public meeting addressed by Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray in support of INDIA candidate from Solapur constituency Praniti Shinde (Congress) for Lok Sabha elections, in Solapur, Monday, April 29, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_29_2024_000323B) Vidisha: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his election campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Vidisha district, Monday, April 29, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_29_2024_000313B)