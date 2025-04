New Chandigarh: Yuzvendra Chahal returned with career-best tournament figures of 4-28 while pacer Marco Jansen picked three scalps to stage a thrilling 16-run win for Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

New Chandigarh: KKR batter Andre Russel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2025 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Chandigarh: Punjab Kings players celebrate their win in Indian Premier League 2025 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Chandigarh: Punjab Kings’ M Jansen celebrates the wicket of KKR’s Sunil Narine during the Indian Premier League 2025 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Punjab bowlers bowled with a plethora of courage to pull off a thriller as they defended the lowest total in the IPL’s history.