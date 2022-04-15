Photos: Eagle’s eye view of Makkah’s Grand Mosque during Ramzan

Riyadh: The lens of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) captured stunning photographs of the worshipers and pilgrims during the holy month of Ramzan at the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, Saudi Arabia from a height of 1,000 meters in the sky.

The photographs were taken by the SPA, with the assistance of the kingdom’s security aviation section.

The SPA’s photographers highlighted the great expansions at the Grand Mosque, including the expansion of Al-Masaa, Al-Mataf, the outdoor squares and the minarets, in addition to the road projects leading to the Grand Mosque in order to provide the best services to the visitors of the two holy Mosques.

SPA lens toured for more than an hour in the sky of Makkah Al-Mukarramah in order to highlight the developmental projects that are being carried out in the holy city.

Here’s a look

Close to 2 million Muslims from around the world have performed Umrah at the Grand Mosque since the start of the holy month of Ramzan on April 2, 2022.

Around 8 million litres of the holy Zamzam water was distributed at the Grand Mosque in the first 10 days of Ramzan.

According to Arabic daily Al Watan, as part of services at the mosque, works of disinfection and spraying fragrance have been intensified at the site for Ramzan. Over 4,000 workers cleaned the mosque 100 times in the past 10 days. Each time, 1.3 million litres of disinfectants and 25,000 litres of fragrance were used.

On March 5, 2022, Saudi Arabia lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in the kingdom. This included scrapping physical distancing among worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mohammed Mosque in Madinah.