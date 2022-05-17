Photos: Eid Milap celebrations in Florida

Mohammad Mujahed Zaffar hosted Eid Milap celebrations at his home on May 6 for all residents of the Candence Park community in the historic City of Sanford, Florida.

The event was attended by most IT/Non-IT residents along with their families who had a gala time.

During this event, much awareness of the festival of Eid and Islamic cultures was shared with the invitees, and they relished the delicacies served during the festival, including the Sheer Korma and other snacks.

The families enjoyed these celebrations and hoped that the tradition would continue every year to bring people together from different cultures and ethnicities on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.