Photos: Eid-ul-Adha celebrated across country

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across the country on Saturday with Muslims gathering at mosques in large numbers to offer prayers and later performing the traditional sacrifice of animals commemorating the faith and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim.

Top leaders greeted people, especially Muslims, on the occasion. In a post in Urdu on X, President Droupadi Murmu said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the citizens of the country, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters. This festival brings to mind the spirit of sacrifice, devotion and the importance of several noble principles.

“Let us all pledge to work together for the society and the country on this sacred occasion with a spirit of self-sacrifice.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said the festival is a reminder of the power of sacrifice and the blessings of generosity.

In a post on X, he said the values of selflessness and service that the festival upholds are timeless virtues that enrich the country’s democratic fabric and strengthen the bonds of its diverse society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes on the occasion, saying, “May this occasion inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society. Wishing everyone good health and prosperity.”

Kolkata: Afghan children during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, in Kolkata, Saturday, June 7, 2025.(PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Afghans exchange greetings with each other during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, in Kolkata, Saturday, June 7, 2025.(PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Afghan children during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, in Kolkata, Saturday, June 7, 2025.(PTI Photo)

New Delhi: People gather at the Kartavya Path after India Gate was closed for the public to maintain law and order amid Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: People gather at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Women offer prayers at Aali Masjid on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Agra: People offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival at Shahi Masjid inside the Taj Mahal complex, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)

One of the main Islamic festivals, it commemorates the willingness of Abraham, considered a prophet by Abrahamic religions, to sacrifice his son to obey the command of God, the prime minister said.

Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated in several states, including West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Tripura, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

In Kashmir, people gathered at mosques in large numbers to offer prayers, officials said in Srinagar.

The biggest such assembly was at the Hazratbal shrine, where over 40,000 people gathered for prayers, they said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among those who offered the prayers at Hazratbal.

Smaller gatherings were reported at all Muslim places of worship across the valley, except for the historic Jamia Masjid in the old city, as the authorities refused permission to hold prayers at Eidgah.

Thousands of sheep, goats and other animals were sacrificed across the valley according to the tradition, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the Muslim community on the occasion.

A police official said Eid prayers passed off peacefully, and there was no report of any untoward incident.

Authorities in Srinagar barred Eid prayers from taking place at the Eidgah ground and the Jama Masjid in the old city, while Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed that he was put under house arrest.

In Jammu city, large crowds gathered at mosques and Eidgahs to offer special prayers across the ten districts of the region, with the largest congregation offering namaz at the Eidgah.

In the national capital, the Delhi Police stepped up security arrangements across the city to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful celebration of Eid ul-Azha, an official said.

Elaborate deployments were made in the sensitive areas, with the mobilisation of Rapid Action Force (RAF), paramilitary forces and local police teams to maintain law and order during the festivity.

The official said open-air animal sacrifices, prayers in public spaces without permission, and the sacrifice of prohibited animals are not allowed during the festival.

Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated across Uttar Pradesh with people offering namaaz amidst tight security.

In the state capital, namaaz was offered at the Lucknow Eidgah under the Shahi Imam of Lucknow, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali.

In a video message, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, reminded the Muslim community to follow the advisory issued by the Islamic Centre of India and sacrifice only those animals on which there are no bans, adding that sacrifice should take place at the designated spots.”

“The blood of the sacrificed animal should not be released in drains, and the waste should be disposed of as per the arrangements made by the Municipal Corporation. After offering namaaz, one should pray for the development and safety of the nation and also for the Army jawans safeguarding our borders,” he said.

In a unique demonstration of environmental consciousness, Muslim residents of Dabur Talab and Nasbandi Colony in Loni of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district celebrated Eid-ul-Adha by cutting a cake adorned with a symbolic goat, forgoing traditional animal sacrifice.

The eco-friendly celebration was organised following an appeal by local BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar.

The celebration saw active participation from the Muslim community, who gathered to cut a cake featuring a miniature goat displayed within a small plastic showcase. MLA Gurjar himself attended the event, joining several members of the Hindu community in solidarity.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and other political leaders extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, with pomp and religious fervour in Mumbai.

Special prayers were held at masjids to mark the ‘festival of sacrifice’, and livestock was slaughtered at abattoirs and places designated by the civic authorities.

Gaiety blended with solemnity as a large number of Muslims in Bhopal offered prayers at mosques and the Eidgah to mark Eid-ul-Adha.

A senior cleric said prayers were offered for the people of Palestine and the protection of India‘s borders from enemies.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended their best wishes on the occasion.

In Ranchi, a large number of people offered prayers at prominent mosques and Eidgahs.