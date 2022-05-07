Photos: Exhibition showcases detailed architecture of Prophet’s Mosque

Riyadh: The exhibition that showcases Prophet’s Mosque architecture in Madinah kicked off on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. Madinah governor Prince Faisal bin Salman inaugurated the exhibition.

The exhibition showcases the transformation of the mosque’s architecture since its construction during the time of Prophet Mohammed 1,400 years ago.

The main focus is on the expansion from the era of late King Abdulaziz to the present day.

A special hall is dedicated to the rarest and most valuable possessions of the two holy mosques and ancient artifacts.

Here’s a look:

The exhibition seeks to highlight the architectural aspects of the Prophet’s Mosque and sheds light on its privacy, status, and architecture. In addition, it also displays unique architectural and historical models, the most important of which is the Minbar (Pulpit) of Qaitbay, which dates back more than 600 years ago.

It also highlights several precious items showcased in the exhibition that use modern technologies to display contents and relies on the chronology of the architecture of the Prophet’s Mosque in various languages.

In addition, the exhibition presents its content in several languages ​​through wall panels and interactive screens, keen to serve visitors in various languages.