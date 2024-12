New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was laid to rest with full State honours at Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday.

The funeral was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries from both ruling and opposition parties in India.

Foreign dignitaries, including Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, also attended the solemn ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah during the state funeral of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, at the Nigambodh Ghat, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi carries mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh during the latter’s last rites, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh pays his last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh during his last rites, in Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan pays his last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh during his last rites, in Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi pays his last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh during his last rites, in Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi pays his last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh during his last rites, in Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)