Photos: Full dress rehearsal of RD Parade

New Delhi: Education Ministry tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: BSF Dare Devils perfom on motorcycles during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: CRPF tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Punjab tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: ITBP Dare Devils perfom on motorcycles during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Visitors during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: BSF soldiers on camels move past during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore)