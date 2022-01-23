Photos: Full dress rehearsal of RD Parade

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 23rd January 2022 4:56 pm IST
New Delhi: Tableau artists during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Education Ministry tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: BSF Dare Devils perfom on motorcycles during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: CRPF tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Punjab tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: ITBP Dare Devils perfom on motorcycles during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Visitors during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: BSF soldiers on camels move past during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

