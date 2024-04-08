Photos: General Dimitrios Choupis in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 8th April 2024 2:46 pm IST
New Delhi: Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), Greece General Dimitrios Choupis being received by Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar as he arrives to inspect a Guard of Honour at South Block lawns, in New Delhi, Monday, April 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), Greece General Dimitrios Choupis inspects a Guard of Honour at South Block lawns, in New Delhi, Monday, April 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI04_08_2024_000020B)
New Delhi: Tri-services personnel present a Guard of Honour to Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), Greece General Dimitrios Choupis at South Block lawns, in New Delhi, Monday, April 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), Greece General Dimitrios Choupis inspects a Guard of Honour at South Block lawns, in New Delhi, Monday, April 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Tri-services personnel present a Guard of Honour to Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), Greece General Dimitrios Choupis at South Block lawns, in New Delhi, Monday, April 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), Greece General Dimitrios Choupis after inspecting a Guard of Honour at South Block lawns, in New Delhi, Monday, April 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

