Photos: Historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar reopens for Friday prayers after 30 weeks

Srinagar: Gates of the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir were re-opened for people today, after remaining closed for almost 30 weeks.

Thousands of Muslims from different districts of the valley offered obligatory Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

In the last two years, Jamia Masjid has remained mostly closed— first, after the abrogation of Article 370 and then COVID-19.

“We are thankful to Almighty Allah that Jamia Masjid is thrown open for people to offer Friday prayers, it was a good decision and we hope and pray that the mosque will remain open in future as well,” said a local resident Farooq Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Imam-e-Hai Syed Ahmad Sayeed Naqshbandi who delivered the Friday sermon in Jamia Masjid appealed to the Central government to release Mirwaiz Molvi Umer Farooq who is under house arrest since August 5, 2019.

Earlier this week IGP Vijay Kumar and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P.K. Pole visited Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of Downtown to review the re-opening of the mosque.

Thousands of people perform obligatory Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

Volunteers frisking people as they enter Jamia Masjid in Srinagar Friday, March 4, 2022. (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com),

A man walks inside the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Friday, March 4, 2022. The gates of Jamia Masjid were re-opened for people after 30 weeks (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

Worshippers enter the Jamia Masjid for Friday congregational prayers, in Srinagar, Friday, March 4, 2022. The gates of Jamia Masjid were re-opened for people after 30 weeks (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

