Hyderabad: Following a lot of back and forth, the beloved Numaish exhibition began on February 25 this year. The 81st edition of the exhibition held at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, Numaish, has gathered huge crowds, as the city witnessed a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Crowds flock the 81st Annual Industrial Exhibition, Numaish, in Hyderabad (Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq/Siasat.com)

String lights add an aesthetic appeal to Numaish (Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq/Siasat.com)

People enjoy the train ride at Numaish (Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq/Siasat.com)

Shopping for artificial decorative flowers at Numaish (Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq/Siasat.com)

