Photos: IND W vs AUS W: 3rd ODI

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd January 2024 4:35 pm IST
Mumbai: Australia's Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI01_02_2024_000164B)
Mumbai: Australia’s Alyssa Healy being congratulated by teammate Phoebe Litchfield after scoring a half-century during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI01_02_2024_000166B)
Mumbai: Australia’s Alyssa Healy plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI01_02_2024_000165B)
Mumbai: Australia’s Alyssa Healy plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI01_02_2024_000144B)
Mumbai: India’s Mannat Kashyap bowls during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI01_02_2024_000142B)

