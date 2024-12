New Delhi: Opposition MPs staged a protest at Vijay Chowk here on Friday demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s apology and resignation for allegedly “insulting” BR Ambedkar.

They also carried out a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the BJP over the FIR filed against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying it “shows their desperation level”.

Samajwadi Party MPs shout slogans during INDIA bloc’s protest against Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks related to B R Ambedkar, at Parliament (PTI Photo)

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DMK’s Kanimozhi, RJD’s Misa Bharti and other INDIA bloc MPs during a protest against Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks related to B R Ambedkar, at Parliament premises. (PTI Photo)

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DMK’s Kanimozhi, Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav and other INDIA bloc MPs during a protest against Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks related to B R Ambedkar, at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)