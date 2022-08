Abu Dhabi: The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 takes place on Sunday, August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

India won the match by 5 wickets with Hardik Pandaya finishing off in style with a sixer.

Pakistani cricketers scored 147 runs in 19.5 overs. In return, Indian cricketer finished off the match in just 19.4 overs.

This is the first time, India faced Pakistan on the cricket field since the T20 World Cup 2021.

Here’s the highlights of the match

Team India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh (Photo: BCCI/Twitter)

Team Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani (Photo: PCB/Twitter)

India have won the toss and opted to field first (Photo: PCB/Twitter)

Rizwan and Iftikhar are batting in the middle. (Photo: PCB/Twitter)

Pakistan fans turns up in numbers to cheers for the team. (Photo: PCB/Teitter)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks up the first wicket for Team India as Babar Azam departs for 10 runs. (Photo: BCCI/Twitter)

Indian fans celebrate the wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam in their Asia Cup match at Dubai International Cricket stadium on Sunday. (Photo: Gulf News)

Hardik Pandya pivks up his first wicket of Mohammad Rizwan. (Photo: BCCI/Twitter)

Pandya claims the wicket of Khushdil for 2 runs. (Photo: BCCI/Twitter)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right, bowls a delivery during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo: AP)

Naseem Shah celebrates the dismissal of KL Rahul. (Photo: PCB/Twitter)

Pakistan team celebrates after taking the wicket. Photo: PCB/Twitter)

Hardik Pandy finishes off in style. Photo: PCB/Twitter)

Shadab Khan interacts with Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)