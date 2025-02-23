Photos: India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy match

Dubai: India will face Pakistan in their second Group A encounter at Dubai International Stadium in the hope of securing the semi-final berth in the ICC Champions Trophy.

India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening match while Mohammad Rizwan-led team faced a setback against New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi.

India have been unbeaten against Pakistan in the last six ODIs since 2018. Their last against Pakistan in the format came in 2017 when they lost the Champions trophy title clash at The Oval.

Both teams faced each other in the ODI for the last time in the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad where hosts registered an emphatic seven-wicket win to keep their undefeated run intact in the tournament against Pakistan.

Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan displays the Champions Trophy 2025 to spectators ahead of the group stage match between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan poses with the Champions Trophy 2025 ahead of the group stage match between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)

In Champions Trophy history, India and Pakistan have faced each other five times, starting in 2004. Their most recent encounter was in the 2017 final, where Pakistan emerged victorious by 180 runs. India currently trail Pakistan 2-3 in their head-to-head record in the tournament.