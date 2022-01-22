Photos: India vs South Africa, ODI cricket match

Paarl: India celebrates the wicket of Temba Bavuma during the second ODI match between South Africa and India in Paarl, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. AP/PTI
Paarl: South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. AP/PTI
Paarl: South African batsman Aiden Markram plays a shot during the second ODI match between South Africa and India in Paarl, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. AP/PTI
Paarl: South African batsman Jannesman Malan plays a shot while Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh during the second ODI match between South Africa and India in Paarl, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. AP/PTI

