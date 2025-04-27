Photos: Indian Navy carries out anti-ship firing drills

Firing drills came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th April 2025 11:01 am IST
Naval exercise
In this image posted by @indiannavy via X on April 27, 2025, Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike. (@indiannavy on X via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Indian naval warships have successfully carried out anti-ship firings revalidating readiness for long-range precision strikes, officials said on Sunday.

The firing drills came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike,” an Indian Navy official said.

Naval exercise
Naval exercise
NIA takes over Pahalgam terror attack case

“Indian Navy stands combat ready credible and future ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests anytime anywhere anyhow,” he added.

