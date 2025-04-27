Photos: Indian Navy carries out anti-ship firing drills

New Delhi: Indian naval warships have successfully carried out anti-ship firings revalidating readiness for long-range precision strikes, officials said on Sunday.

The firing drills came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike,” an Indian Navy official said.

#IndianNavy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike.#IndianNavy stands #CombatReady #Credible and #FutureReady in safeguarding the nation’s maritime… pic.twitter.com/NWwSITBzKK — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 27, 2025

In this image posted by @indiannavy via X on April 27, 2025, Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike. (@indiannavy on X)

“Indian Navy stands combat ready credible and future ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests anytime anywhere anyhow,” he added.