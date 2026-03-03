Photos: Inside Vijay-Rashmika’s sangeet bash

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared unforgettable moments from their pre-wedding sangeet ceremony, which took place on February 24, 2026, at Udaipur’s ITC Mementos. The couple, who tied the knot on February 26, had an evening filled with love, laughter, and emotional surprises.

A Night of Love and Dance

The sangeet was a night of celebration, with the couple dancing joyfully and sharing intimate moments. Rashmika expressed her feelings, saying the night was filled with “love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitter, and us dancing through the night.” Both Rashmika and Vijay cherished the night as the “most fun night ever,” with their families surprising them with lively dances.

Stunning Outfits by Falguni Shane Peacock

For the event, Rashmika wore a dazzling silver sharara set designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. The outfit featured intricate sequin detailing and was paired with matching jewellery. She opted for a sleek bun and subtle brown-toned makeup. On the other hand, Vijay wore a royal-blue satin ensemble, featuring a V-neck shirt paired with a heavily embroidered front-open sherwani. He added a touch of glamour with a powder-blue cape and an emerald necklace.

Both outfits left fans in awe, with Vijay referring to Falguni Shane Peacock’s creations as “witchcraft,” praising their stunning designs.

Emotional Family Moments

The evening was also marked by heartfelt moments with family. Vijay and Rashmika posed with their parents, creating a warm and emotional atmosphere. Rashmika’s sister and Vijay’s brother Anand also performed, adding to the joy of the night. Rashmika even performed a special dance to “Angaron Sa” from Pushpa 2 for her beloved Vijay.

Wedding Celebrations Continue

After their intimate wedding ceremony on February 26, the newlyweds continue to celebrate with their fans. They recently visited the iconic Tirumala Balaji Temple and hosted a sweets distribution drive in various locations. On March 4, they will host a grand reception in Hyderabad, inviting celebrities, political figures, and friends from the film industry.

Their pre-wedding festivities were filled with fun, surprises, and emotional moments, reflecting the deep bond they share as they start their new journey together.