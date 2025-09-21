Photos: Justice PB Bajanthri takes oath as chief justice of Patna HC

Patna: Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri on Sunday took oath as the chief justice of the Patna High Court.

The oath was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. The function was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Samrat Choudhary and several other dignitaries.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Saturday.

Also Read Court rejects criminal complaint against Karnataka CM’s RSS remarks

Patna: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan with state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Justice Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri during the latter’s swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Patna: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan with Justice Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri during the latter’s swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Justice Bajanthri enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and practiced in the Karnataka High Court.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court in January, 2015, and transferred as a judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in March of the same year. He was transferred back as judge of the Karnataka High Court in 2018, and took oath as judge of the Patna High Court in 2021.