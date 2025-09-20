Court rejects criminal complaint against Karnataka CM’s RSS remarks

"RSS is not a religious organisation. Hence the complaint is rejected," the court said.

Published: 20th September 2025 7:39 pm IST
In a relief to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, a Bengaluru court dismissed a criminal complaint over his remarks in the Assembly that Hindutva organisations, RSS and Bajrang Dal commit crimes.

On March 17, while speaking in the Assembly, the chief minister said, “Most of those committing crimes are from RSS and Bajrang Dal.”

A complaint was filed by advocate Kiran N alleging that Siddaramaiah’s statement defamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and hurt religious sentiments. He argued that Siddaramaiah had portrayed the RSS as a “criminal organisation” and its volunteers as criminals.

However, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate KN Shivakumar rejected the complaint, observing that RSS is not a religious organisation. “Hence, the alleged remarks made against said RSS would not in any manner refer to any religion or any religious belief of any such religion. That being the case, said statements in no manner satisfy the ingredients of an offence,” the bench observed.

The bench further noted that the Karnataka chief minister’s statement had a “clear nexus with governance issues” and fell within the scope of legislative debate.

“Speeches made inside the Assembly are protected under Article 194(2) of the Constitution, which grants legislators immunity for remarks made in the House,” the court pointed out.


