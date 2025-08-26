Karnataka deputy CM Shivakumar sings RSS song, apologises later

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar raised many eyebrows after reciting a couple of lines from the RSS prayer song on the floor of the House recently.

The incident apparently occurred on August 21 last week, while discussing the tragic Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident on June 4 that left 11 dead. A video showing him sing a few lines of the song ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome,’ has gone viral on social media platforms, stunning those present.

VIDEO | Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) recited the RSS’ Sangha Prarthana, ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume’, while addressing the Assembly yesterday.



(Source: Third party)



(Full VIDEO available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/2CNsemZaq4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 22, 2025

On Tuesday, August 25, the deputy chief minister offered to apologise over the incident, but claimed he meant to target the BJP by singing the prayer song in the Assembly.

“Last week during the discussion on the stampede incident in the Assembly, to pull the leg of Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, I recited two or three lines of the RSS prayer. My intention was not to praise them. I just tried to pull their (BJP) leg,” Shivakumar said.

He said his “passing reference” in the Assembly was cut and linked to something else, and was made into national news.

“I have got followers and friends across party lines from different political parties. I don’t want to hurt anyone, I don’t want to hurt their feelings. If anyone has been hurt, I feel sorry. I would like to apologise to all of them,” he said.

He further reaffirmed his allegiance to the national party and the Gandhi family, saying the relationship was like God and devotee. “I’m a born Congressman, I will die as a Congressman,” he said.

Responding to a question on criticism against his “Soft Hindutva”, Shivakumar said, “I’m not ready to leave my religion, I’m a born Hindu. How can I? But I believe in every religion, Christianity, Muslims, Jains…. I’m a secular man, I believe in humanity.”