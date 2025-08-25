FIRs after Islamophobic posts target Banu Mushtaq’s Dasara invite

Two FIRs have been registered in response to the Islamophobic and offensive social media posts triggered after the Congress-led Karnataka government’s inaugural invite to Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq for the upcoming Mysuru Dasara went viral.

The first FIR was lodged on August 23 against Jagadish Udupa after he uploaded a Facebook post allegedly criticising the government’s decision to invite Banu, a Muslim, to a Hindu religious festival. His post reportedly stated the government had “insulted the great Hindu religion just to please one community.”

The second FIR was registered at the Karkala rural police after another Facebook post purportedly questioning why someone who “does not accept Sanatana Hindu culture should be inaugurating it.” The post also criticised the Congress, labelling it ‘anti-Hindu.’

The FIRs were registered under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the spreading of content that can incite enmity between communities.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced Banu Mushatq’s selection for the Mysuru Dasara inauguration. Praising her legacy, he said, “She has a long history of struggle, working with the Raiata Sangha and Kannada Chaluvali, and someone who is a progressive thinker.”

“Such a woman is most deserving to inaugurate Dasara,” he added.

Former Karnataka minister and MLA from Bijapur, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, raised objections to Mushtaq’s selection. He said that her participation in the festival would be at odds with her personal faith.

“Madam needs to clarify whether she continues to follow Islam, which emphasizes belief in only one God and one holy book, or whether she now believes that all paths ultimately lead to the same moksha.” his X post read.

I personally hold respect for Bhanu Mushtaq madam as a writer and activist. However, her inaugurating Dasara by offering flowers and lighting the lamp to Goddess Chamundeshwari seems to be in conflict with her own religious beliefs. Madam needs to clarify whether she continues to… — Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) (@BasanagoudaBJP) August 24, 2025

Notably, Yatnal was expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party for six years for “anti-party” remarks.

Banu Mushtaq is an Indian Kannada-language writer, activist, and lawyer from Karnataka. She is best known for Heart Lamp, a selection of her short stories translated by Deepa Bhasthi, which won the International Booker Prize in 2025.

Also Read Braveheart Banu Mushtaq’s courageous journey to the top of world literature will inspire others

Dasara celebrations in Mysore commence on September 23, and the grand final day, Vijayadasami Day, falls on October 2.