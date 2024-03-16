Photos: Kejriwal appears before Rouse Avenue Court

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th March 2024 3:15 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Security personnel deployed outside the Rouse Avenue Court before the arrival of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2024.(PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Police personnel deployed outside the Rouse Avenue Court before the arrival of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2024.(PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

