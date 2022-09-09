Photos: Khairtabad’s Ganesh idol immersed at Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Utsav came to an end in the city, with the immersion of the Khairtabad Ganesh at Hussain Sagar on Friday, amid tight security.

It must be noted that the Khairatabad Ganesh idol is made in an innovative shape every year. Vitthala Sharma, a prominent theologian, suggested the shape with a contemporary idea for this year.

The festival committee chairman Singari Sudarshan, Rajendran, and convenor Sandeep Paraj created the Ganapati idol with the designer.

Keeping in mind that in the last two years, people have been falling ill and facing financial difficulties, Vitthala Sharma advised the festival committee to design the idol in the form of Mahalakshmi Panchmukha (five-faced) Ganapati with the intention of bringing good fortune in the Subhakrit year.

It is said that Ganapati’s five faces provide protection and worshipping Lakshmi Ganapati brings happiness and wealth, said the designers.

Khairtabad’s Ganesh idol was immersed at the Hussain Sagar on the 10th day of the festival. (Photo: Siddhant Thakur/Siasat.com)

