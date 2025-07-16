Photos: Kharge, Rahul arrive in Assam on day-long visit

Guwahati: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday morning on a day-long visit.

This is the first visit of the party’s top leaders since Gaurav Gogoi took over as the state president, ahead of next year’s assembly election.

Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by the party’s state leadership, who greeted them with traditional Assamese scarf ‘gamosas’.

In this image posted by @INCIndia, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives at Guwahati airport, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (@INCIndia via PTI Photo)

Gandhi also stopped to greet the Bodo dancers, performing at the airport to welcome them.

The two leaders proceeded to a hotel near the airport for the first engagements of the day.

Kharge and Gandhi will hold discussions with the political affairs committee of the state Congress at the hotel.

They will also interact with state Congress office-bearers, MPs and MLAs at the same venue.

“They will also be meeting members of the tribal community and people facing persecution, threat of displacement and other forms of harassment,” a Congress spokesperson said.

Both leaders will then travel to Chaygaon — about 40 km from Guwahati — to attend a meeting, during which they will interact with the party’s mandal and block presidents.

They are scheduled to leave Guwahati in the evening.