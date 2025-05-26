Photos: Klaasen powers SRH to 110-run win over KKR

New Delhi: Heinrich Klaasen smashed a sensational hundred as Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their IPL campaign with a 110-run thrashing of Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL match here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Klaasen smashed 105 not out off 39 balls, while Travis Head made 76 off 40 balls and opener Abhishek Sharma hit a 16-ball 32 as SRH posted a challenging 278 for 3.

Chasing the daunting total, KKR folded for 168 in 18.4 overs.

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Eshan Malinga takes the catch of Kolkata Knight Riders Harshit Rana to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Manish Pandey (37), Harshit Rana (34) and Sunil Narine (31) were the scorers for KKR.

Both the teams are out of playoff race.