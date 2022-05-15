Photos: Landslide in Dima Hasao

Photo of PTI PTI|   Updated: 15th May 2022 3:59 pm IST
Dima Hasao: In this photo taken between May 12 and May 14, a train stranded due to flood in the railway tracks due to heavy rainfall in the Dima Hasao district. At least three people were killed in landslides in Dima Hasao district of Assam, an official said on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Dima Hasao: In this photo taken between May 12 and May 14, a landslide hit area due to heavy rainfall in the Dima Hasao district. At least three people were killed in landslides in Dima Hasao district of Assam, an official said on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Dima Hasao: In this photo taken between May 12 and May 14, a train stranded due to heavy rainfall in the Dima Hasao district. At least three people were killed in landslides in Dima Hasao district of Assam, an official said on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

