Photos leaked: Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita

Mumbai: Bollywood director Nitesh Tiwari has started shooting for his film Ramayana. It is one of the most ambitious projects of his career. The movie, which is based on the timeless epic, has gone through a lot of discussions and speculations in the past few months.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have been confirmed to portray the iconic roles of Ram and Sita. And now, their first look from the film set has been leaked online, causing quite a stir among fans and netizens.

In the leaked images, Ranbir Kapoor appears as Ram, sporting long hair and dressed in traditional attire. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi graces the screen as Sita, adorned in a beautiful ensemble. Fans are going gaga over their chemistry.

The film’s budget, estimated at a staggering Rs 500-600 crore rupees, allows for cutting-edge visual effects. Ayodhya’s grandeur, battles, and mystical elements will come alive on screen.

Apart from the main actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, Arun Govil will play Raja Dashrath, Lara Dutta will play Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol will play Hanuman, Sakshi Tanwar will play Mandodari, and Navin Polishetty will play Lakshman.

Nitesh Tiwari, the director, plans to divide Ramayana into three parts. Ayodhya has been recreated in a set worth Rs 11 crore. The makers have paid attention to every minute detail of the city including the palace to its streets.