Photos: Navy showcases maritime prowess, multi-domain combat capabilities

Thiruvananthapuram: From indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to frontline frigate Udaygiri, the Indian Navy on Wednesday showcased its maritime prowess and multi-domain combat capabilities with an operational demonstration off the coast of Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, which was witnessed by President Droupadi Murmu.

Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, attended the event on Shangumugham Beach as part of the Navy Day celebrations.

Nineteen major war vessels, including INS Vikrant, a submarine, four fast intervention boats, and 32 aircraft — fighter jets, surveillance planes and helicopters — were part of the show, a top naval officer said.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, Union minister Suresh Gopi, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi shared the dais with the president.

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian naval personnel show their skills during an event organised as part of the Navy Day celebrations, off the Shangumugham coast in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: A naval aircraft during operational demonstration at an event organised as part of the Navy Day celebrations, off the Shangumugham coast in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (PTI Photo)

A cascade of applause from the crowd welcomed INS Vikrant as it sailed across the horizon, and a MiG-29 aircraft took off from its deck.

As part of the operational demonstration held on the eve of Navy Day, the force showcased its state-of-the-art platforms, including frontline frigates and missile corvettes.

The vessels included Kolkata-class destroyer INS Kolkata, INS Imphal, and Nilgiri-class frigate INS Udaygiri.

Among the aircraft was MH-60R, which shot flares in the sky to greet the president.

Four Dornier aircraft streaked the sky in ‘bomb burst’ formation, while Hawks, and Sea King and Chetak helicopters were also part of the showpiece event.

Murmu in her address said it was heartening to see that the Navy is demonstrating the capability to design and build complex platforms in India itself.

Aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, advanced Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class frigates, and Kalvari-class submarines are a few examples of “our capabilities”, the president said.

“Self-reliance strengthens national security. It also creates employment and sets in motion technological innovation. I am confident that the Indian Navy will continue to develop indigenous technologies and contribute to achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’,” she said.

Earlier, Murmu was received by the Kerala governor at the technical area of the airport. She was given a guard of honour in the technical area, and simultaneously accorded a ceremonial gun salute by the flagship destroyer, INS Kolkata.

The overall display provided a unique opportunity to the general public to witness various facets of the Navy’s multi-domain operations and enhance their maritime awareness, officials said.

“The operational demonstration brought together state-of-the-art naval platforms operating in all dimensions, showcasing the naval operation prowess and combat capabilities at sea, in air, under water and on land,” Indian Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal told PTI here.

An anti-piracy and hostage rescue operation with the insertion of the elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of the Navy on board a vessel at sea was also simulated.

At twilight, two of Navy’s sail training ships — INS Sudarshini and INS Tarangini — added an extra allure to the occasion with their sails lit up in a tricolour pattern.

Towards the end of the over an hour-long operational demonstration, more than 10 vessels stood in a sequence along the horizon, lit up in a silhouetted form as dusk fell on the Shangumugham Beach, drawing loud cheers.

The exhibition brought alive the Navy’s formidable combat capabilities, technological excellence, and operational readiness, while reflecting the nation’s growing maritime strength and self-reliance.

After the demonstration, a band from the Kochi-based Southern Naval Command played lilting tunes, heightening the patriotic fervour on the occasion, while a group from the gunnery unit displayed its finesse with bayonet-edged arms.

Some women Agniveers of the Navy also took part in the event that was watched by defence attaches of many countries, besides general public.

In his address, Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi said President Murmu’s presence at the operational demonstration, the second event after the one in Puri last year, “underscores the importance attached by you to India’s maritime security and Indian Navy’s operational endeavours”.

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 each year to commemorate the “daring and decisive attacks of the Indian Navy on and off Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war,” the admiral said.

Navy Day is also about India’s rich maritime heritage — a heritage that continues to “shape our thinking and guide our course”.

“As India propels toward becoming a developed and prosperous country — a Viksit, Samriddha Bharat — by 2047, the seas will play a central role in catalysing this journey,” Admiral Tripathi said.