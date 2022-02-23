Photos: NCP workers stage protest as ED arrests Nawab Malik

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 23rd February 2022 6:53 pm IST
Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik being taken for medical test after he was arrested by the ED officials in connection with a money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik being taken for a medical test after his arrest by the Enforcement Director (ED) in connection with a money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers protest outside ED office after Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was brought for enquiry, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Police personnel stand at guard outside ED office after Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was brought for enquiry in Mumbai, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers scuffle with police personnel during their protest, outside ED office after Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was brought for enquiry, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon with other leaders, addresses a press conference regarding Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik’s arrest by ED, at the NCP office in Ballard Estate, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

