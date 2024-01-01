Photos: New Year 2024 celebrations across India

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 1st January 2024 7:41 pm IST
Mysuru: Fireworks at the Mysuru Palace during celebrations of new year 2024, in Mysuru, early Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Moradabad: School students during the celebration of the new year 2024, in Moradabad, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Balurghat: Children holding ‘2024’ cutt-out celebrates the New Year 2024, at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Shimla: Heavy rush of tourists and locals during the new year program at Ridge in Shimla, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: People gather at the clock tower Lal Chowk to attend a musical show to celebrate the new year 2024, in Srinagar, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)
Surat: People during the celebration of New Year 2024, in Surat, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: People release the gas balloons as they celebrate new year 2024 on a street in Ahmedabad, early Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: People release balloons during celebrations of the new year 2024, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Fireworks light up the sky above Eves International Beach at Kovalam during new year 2024 celebrations, in Thiruvananthapuram, early Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 1st January 2024 7:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button