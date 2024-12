Chennai: Newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh returned home to an enthusiastic reception as hundreds of eager fans, and officials from the Tamil Nadu government and the national federation lined up to receive him at the airport here on Monday.

The 18-year-old defeated China’s Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in Singapore last week to become the youngest ever world champion, overhauling the long-standing mark set by Russian icon Garry Kasparov as a 22-year-old back in 1985.

World’s youngest Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju upon his arrival at the airport, in Chennai, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Gukesh was accorded a warm welcome by his fans and supporters. (PTI Photo)