Photos of all 16 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is one of the much-loved reality shows on Indian TV, is known for delivering gripping content. The action and stunt-based reality show is all set to make a grand comeback with its 12th season soon.

A list of popular celebrities, who are set to perform some gruesome stunts in the adventure-based reality show, have been doing rounds on internet.

Here’s list of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants and their photos.

1. Rubina Dilaik

2. Nishant Bhat

3. Faisal Shaikh

4. Munawar Faruqui

5. Shivangi Joshi

6. Jannat Zubair

7. Sriti Jha

8. Rajiv Adatia

9. Tushar Kalia

10. Mohit Malik

11. Pratik Sehajpal

12. Erika Packard

13. Chetna Pande

14. Siddharth Nigam

15. Kanika Mann

16. Aneri Vajani

According to a latest report in Pinkvilla, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s shooting will take place in the same location where KKK 11 was shot i.e., Cape Town, South Africa. Host Rohit Shetty, along with all the contestants, will jet off to the location in the last week of May. It is going to be a 55 days long schedule and is likely to end by mid-July.