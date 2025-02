New Delhi: Opposition on Monday hit out at the government on issues of rising inflation, joblessness and growing income inequalities, alleging that the Union Budget has not taken care of the poor and rural population.

Initiating a discussion on Union Budget 2025-26 in the Rajya Sabha, Chidambaram said that it was a ‘politically-driven budget’ with Delhi elections in mind as it ignored the poor and bottom half of the population.

Also Read Sensex, Nifty crash as US steel tariffs weigh on markets

New Delhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (PTI Photo)