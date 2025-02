Philadelphia: A medical transport jet with a child patient, her mother and four others aboard crashed into a Philadelphia neighbourhood shortly after takeoff Friday evening, exploding in a fireball that engulfed several homes.

All six people aboard were from Mexico. The child had been treated in Philadelphia for a life-threatening condition and was being transported home to Mexico, according to Shai Gold, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance spokesperson.

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. AP/PTI

First responders work the scene after what witnesses say was a plane crash in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. AP/PTI